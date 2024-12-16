Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools Adapt Timings Amid Cold and Pollution

In response to the harsh cold weather, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will commence classes at 9 am from Tuesday, as per an administrative directive. This adjustment aims to alleviate students' exposure to extreme temperatures, according to District Inspector of Schools, Dr. Dharmveer Singh.

Additionally, due to heightened pollution levels and GRAP III restrictions, junior classes will adopt a hybrid learning model. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Panwar emphasized the importance of adhering to these directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The administration also urges government departments to implement staggered work timings. This follows a deterioration in air quality, with the AQI of Noida and Greater Noida marked as 'very poor'. These measures are part of a broader effort to mitigate environmental challenges affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)