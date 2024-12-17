India Rising Summit 2024: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders
Vidyashilp University in Bengaluru hosted the India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024, uniting industry visionaries, academicians, and students. The event offered insights into India's economic ascent and the role of education, with workshops and debates highlighting interdisciplinary learning and entrepreneurial innovation, culminating in the Trailblazers of Tomorrow Awards.
Vidyashilp University, located in Bengaluru, hosted its signature event, the India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024, on December 14. The summit brought together leading industry visionaries, academicians, and aspiring undergraduates for a day filled with invigorating talks, debates, and interactive workshops.
The event spotlighted India's burgeoning economy and discussed the role of higher education in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Keynote speakers, including Dr. Sugata Marjit and Mr. Pranav Pai, emphasized India's growth and the transformative role of technology, calling for interdisciplinary approaches to learning.
The summit featured engaging workshops such as a Tech Startup Challenge, and culminated in the Trailblazers of Tomorrow Awards, celebrating outstanding student achievements. The event underscored Vidyashilp University's commitment to cultivating future leaders and innovators.
