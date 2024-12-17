India Rising Summit 2024: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders

Vidyashilp University, located in Bengaluru, hosted its signature event, the India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024, on December 14. The summit brought together leading industry visionaries, academicians, and aspiring undergraduates for a day filled with invigorating talks, debates, and interactive workshops.

The event spotlighted India's burgeoning economy and discussed the role of higher education in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Keynote speakers, including Dr. Sugata Marjit and Mr. Pranav Pai, emphasized India's growth and the transformative role of technology, calling for interdisciplinary approaches to learning.

The summit featured engaging workshops such as a Tech Startup Challenge, and culminated in the Trailblazers of Tomorrow Awards, celebrating outstanding student achievements. The event underscored Vidyashilp University's commitment to cultivating future leaders and innovators.

