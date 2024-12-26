Left Menu

Convent School Controversy: Teacher Accused of Assault

A teacher from Nav Bharat Children Academy allegedly assaulted a class six student for wearing a cap. Despite complaints, the teacher reportedly attacked the student again. An FIR has been lodged as police investigate the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has unravelled at Nav Bharat Children Academy, where a teacher faces allegations of assaulting a class six student simply for wearing a cap to school. The teacher, identified as Jitendra Rai, is accused of not only using abusive language but also physically attacking the young boy, Shlok Gupta, on multiple occasions.

According to the police, the situation escalated when Shlok's father, Anil Kumar Gupta, attempted to address the issue by officially complaining to the school administration. This apparent effort to seek justice angered the teacher further, resulting in another alarming assault where the child was reportedly beaten and had his head banged against the wall.

The incident, which took place on December 20, is currently under investigation as authorities strive to uncover the full extent of the allegations. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) as they deepen their inquiry into these serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

