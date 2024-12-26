Tutor's Controversial Lesson Sparks Police Case in Nagpur

A tutor from Nagpur is facing legal action after allegedly encouraging students to harm a classmate. The incident, reported during a tuition class, involved a 5-year-old boy pricking his 10-year-old brother with a pen at the tutor's urging.

The tutor, identified as Shrinita Sakhare, is accused of instigating the violence, sparking outrage from the children's father, who subsequently filed a complaint with police.

The Yashodhara Nagar police have formally charged Sakhare under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, raising serious concerns about conduct in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)