Left Menu

Tutor's Controversial Lesson Sparks Police Case in Nagpur

A tutor in Nagpur has been accused of inciting students to harm a classmate during a tuition session. The incident involved a 5-year-old boy pricking his 10-year-old brother with a pen, allegedly encouraged by the tutor, Shrinita Sakhare. Police have charged Sakhare under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:19 IST
Tutor's Controversial Lesson Sparks Police Case in Nagpur
tutor
  • Country:
  • India

A tutor from Nagpur is facing legal action after allegedly encouraging students to harm a classmate. The incident, reported during a tuition class, involved a 5-year-old boy pricking his 10-year-old brother with a pen at the tutor's urging.

The tutor, identified as Shrinita Sakhare, is accused of instigating the violence, sparking outrage from the children's father, who subsequently filed a complaint with police.

The Yashodhara Nagar police have formally charged Sakhare under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, raising serious concerns about conduct in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024