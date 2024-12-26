Tutor's Controversial Lesson Sparks Police Case in Nagpur
A tutor in Nagpur has been accused of inciting students to harm a classmate during a tuition session. The incident involved a 5-year-old boy pricking his 10-year-old brother with a pen, allegedly encouraged by the tutor, Shrinita Sakhare. Police have charged Sakhare under the Juvenile Justice Act.
A tutor from Nagpur is facing legal action after allegedly encouraging students to harm a classmate. The incident, reported during a tuition class, involved a 5-year-old boy pricking his 10-year-old brother with a pen at the tutor's urging.
The tutor, identified as Shrinita Sakhare, is accused of instigating the violence, sparking outrage from the children's father, who subsequently filed a complaint with police.
The Yashodhara Nagar police have formally charged Sakhare under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, raising serious concerns about conduct in educational settings.
