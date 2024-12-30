Forging the Future: NIT Trichy Global Alumni Meet 2025 Set for January
NIT Tiruchirappalli's Global Alumni Meet 2025, sponsored by Kalyan Jewellers and powered by SHRIRAM Finance, promises an inspiring gathering of 1,500 alumni, faculty, and students at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. With distinguished speakers like N. Chandrasekaran and Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, it aims to foster connections, community growth, and innovation.
NIT Tiruchirappalli is gearing up for its Global Alumni Meet 2025, a grand convergence of former students, faculties, and current learners, scheduled for January 4 at the esteemed ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.
Supported by high-profile sponsors Kalyan Jewellers and SHRIRAM Finance, GAM 2025 is set to draw 1,500 participants to celebrate accomplishments and reinforce the networks that uphold this acclaimed institution.
The event will feature insightful talks from prestigious figures including Tata Group Chairperson N. Chandrasekaran and Minister Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, focusing on AI's transformative impact, along with various community initiatives that have raised over ₹10 crores since the last meet.
