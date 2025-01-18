Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Case on LGBT Storybooks in Schools

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case involving religious parents' request to exempt their children from classes featuring LGBT storybooks in a Maryland school. The case explores the conflict between religious rights and LGBT inclusion in education. Lower courts previously denied the request for opt-out rights.

Updated: 18-01-2025 01:46 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from religious parents aiming to exempt their children from classes in a Maryland school district that feature LGBT-themed storybooks. The case presents a new challenge at the intersection of religious freedom and LGBT rights.

The plaintiffs, backed by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, argue that exposure to these storybooks contradicts their Roman Catholic, Ukrainian Orthodox, and Muslim beliefs. Lower courts had previously dismissed their claims, ruling that there was no First Amendment violation.

The Maryland district contends that such storybooks are part of a general language-arts curriculum and do not constitute sex education. As controversy grows, the district has stopped allowing opt-outs from classes featuring these books, further igniting the debate.

