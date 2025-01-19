Left Menu

Championing Kokborok: A Call for Constitutional Recognition

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has called for the inclusion of the Kokborok language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to facilitate its development. Speaking at the Kokborok Diwas event, he highlighted governmental efforts to promote tribal languages and encouraged intellectuals to engage in these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:52 IST
Championing Kokborok: A Call for Constitutional Recognition
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RatanLalNath1)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward cultural preservation, Tripura's Education Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, on Sunday advocated for the inclusion of the Kokborok language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The minister's call aims to ensure the proper development of this critical regional language.

Kokborok is recognized as one of Tripura's official languages and is the native tongue of major tribal groups such as the Tripuri, Reang, Jamatia, Uchoi, and Koloi. Nath's remarks came during the 47th Kokborok Diwas at Rabindra Bhavan, where he described the government's initiative to enhance all tribal languages in the state, including Kokborok.

Nath highlighted that the Kokborok language is now being taught from primary school through university levels, with approximately 10,000 students currently learning the language. He noted that Tripura University has introduced a PhD course in Kokborok, with four students enrolled, underscoring a commitment to academic development. The minister urged tribal intellectuals to contribute to language preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025