Championing Kokborok: A Call for Constitutional Recognition

In a significant move toward cultural preservation, Tripura's Education Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, on Sunday advocated for the inclusion of the Kokborok language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The minister's call aims to ensure the proper development of this critical regional language.

Kokborok is recognized as one of Tripura's official languages and is the native tongue of major tribal groups such as the Tripuri, Reang, Jamatia, Uchoi, and Koloi. Nath's remarks came during the 47th Kokborok Diwas at Rabindra Bhavan, where he described the government's initiative to enhance all tribal languages in the state, including Kokborok.

Nath highlighted that the Kokborok language is now being taught from primary school through university levels, with approximately 10,000 students currently learning the language. He noted that Tripura University has introduced a PhD course in Kokborok, with four students enrolled, underscoring a commitment to academic development. The minister urged tribal intellectuals to contribute to language preservation efforts.

