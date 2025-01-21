Left Menu

Odisha Pioneers Modern Education with NEP 2020

Odisha is integrating the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to advance education. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized its role in realizing PM Modi's vision of a 'developed India'. NEP will enhance education through technology and set Odisha as a model for educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:38 IST
Odisha Pioneers Modern Education with NEP 2020
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards educational reform, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will prepare students and youths for a modern India.

Speaking at a national workshop, Majhi highlighted that NEP 2020 will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitions for building a 'viksit Bharat' or developed India. This policy will be pivotal across primary education, introducing robust infrastructure and enhancing quality.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan added that Odisha would serve as a model state for education reform. The collaboration between the central government and the Odisha administration aims to implement the NEP thoroughly, particularly through technological advancements in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025