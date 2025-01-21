Odisha Pioneers Modern Education with NEP 2020

In a significant move towards educational reform, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will prepare students and youths for a modern India.

Speaking at a national workshop, Majhi highlighted that NEP 2020 will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitions for building a 'viksit Bharat' or developed India. This policy will be pivotal across primary education, introducing robust infrastructure and enhancing quality.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan added that Odisha would serve as a model state for education reform. The collaboration between the central government and the Odisha administration aims to implement the NEP thoroughly, particularly through technological advancements in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)