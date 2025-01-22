Rajasthan School Scandal Sparks Call for Educator Accountability

In a strong message to educators, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has called on school teachers to uphold their professional dignity. This announcement follows the leak of inappropriate videos involving a headmaster and a teacher from a government school in Chittorgarh.

Stressing the importance of integrity in educational settings, Dilawar stated that any teacher engaging in indecent behavior would face dismissal. The minister's statements came after the controversial footage gained traction on social media platforms.

Addressing the issue, Dilawar confirmed the dismissal of the implicated teachers and issued a stark warning that similar actions in the future would result in immediate termination. The incident has highlighted the urgency for maintaining decorum and professional conduct among educators in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)