Taliban's Policy Backlash: Women's Rights Under Siege

Since taking power in 2021, Afghanistan's Taliban regime has reversed progress in women's rights, imposing restrictive policies. The International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Taliban leaders for crimes against humanity, citing these discriminatory actions. Global criticism mounts as education and employment opportunities for women are severely restricted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST
Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, it has significantly rolled back the rights of women and girls, erasing decades of advancements made under prior American-backed administrations.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has recently declared efforts to secure arrest warrants for top Taliban figures, including supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, attributing crimes against humanity to their systemic discrimination against women.

The leadership, under Akhundzada, has ratified strict regulations mandating face coverings and male guardianship for women, alongside restricting access to public spaces, barring women from fitness centers, beauty salons, and limiting their education and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

