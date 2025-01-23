Urgent Call for Educational Reforms Amid Student Suicides in Kota
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised concerns after two competitive exam aspirants committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan. With five student suicides in three weeks, she urges the government to study children's psychology and educational methods to prevent further tragedies and reform the education system.
Concerns grow as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlights the alarming suicides of two competitive exam aspirants in Kota, demanding urgent educational reforms.
Two students, a medical aspirant from Gujarat and a JEE candidate from Assam, took their lives in a tragic event that underscores the mounting pressures faced by young learners.
Priyanka Gandhi's call for a thorough investigation into children's psychology and the educational environment aims to spark essential changes and prevent further loss.
