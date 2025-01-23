Urgent Call for Educational Reforms Amid Student Suicides in Kota

Concerns grow as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlights the alarming suicides of two competitive exam aspirants in Kota, demanding urgent educational reforms.

Two students, a medical aspirant from Gujarat and a JEE candidate from Assam, took their lives in a tragic event that underscores the mounting pressures faced by young learners.

Priyanka Gandhi's call for a thorough investigation into children's psychology and the educational environment aims to spark essential changes and prevent further loss.

