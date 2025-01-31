Maharashtra Aims for Copy-Free Exams Amidst Burqa Controversy

Maharashtra's School Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, has announced plans to ensure "copy-free examinations" for all students, irrespective of their choice to wear burqas during exams.

This statement was made in response to BJP's Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, who had requested a ban on burqas, citing security concerns during the upcoming board exams.

To combat exam malpractice, the education department is stepping up security by installing cameras and increasing police presence at exam centers, ahead of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams starting in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)