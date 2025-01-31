Maharashtra Aims for Copy-Free Exams Amidst Burqa Controversy
Maharashtra's Education Ministry, led by Dada Bhuse, is ensuring "copy-free examinations" for Class 10 and 12 students, regardless of burqa use. Reacting to BJP's Nitesh Rane's burqa ban proposal, he stressed increased security measures including cameras and police presence to uphold exam integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's School Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, has announced plans to ensure "copy-free examinations" for all students, irrespective of their choice to wear burqas during exams.
This statement was made in response to BJP's Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, who had requested a ban on burqas, citing security concerns during the upcoming board exams.
To combat exam malpractice, the education department is stepping up security by installing cameras and increasing police presence at exam centers, ahead of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams starting in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Admin's TikTok Dilemma: Balancing Access and Security
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Injured in Home Intrusion: Security Concerns Arise
Intruder Attack on Bollywood Icon Saif Ali Khan Sparks Security Concerns
Security Concerns Spike as Bollywood Star Faces Knife Attack
Treasury Recoups Millions from Overpaid Social Security