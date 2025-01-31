Left Menu

Maharashtra Aims for Copy-Free Exams Amidst Burqa Controversy

Maharashtra's Education Ministry, led by Dada Bhuse, is ensuring "copy-free examinations" for Class 10 and 12 students, regardless of burqa use. Reacting to BJP's Nitesh Rane's burqa ban proposal, he stressed increased security measures including cameras and police presence to uphold exam integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:26 IST
Maharashtra Aims for Copy-Free Exams Amidst Burqa Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's School Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, has announced plans to ensure "copy-free examinations" for all students, irrespective of their choice to wear burqas during exams.

This statement was made in response to BJP's Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, who had requested a ban on burqas, citing security concerns during the upcoming board exams.

To combat exam malpractice, the education department is stepping up security by installing cameras and increasing police presence at exam centers, ahead of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams starting in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025