Tragedy Unites Nations: PM Oli Seeks Justice for Nepali Student Abroad

The untimely death of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in India, has incited deep sorrow and a call to action from Nepal's highest political figures.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, expressing profound grief, has promised extensive government assistance to the bereaved family. Oli emphasized the necessity for a fair investigation and justice for Prakriti, highlighting Nepal's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

Authorities from Nepal have engaged in diplomatic communications, ensuring scrutiny and transparency in the investigation process, demonstrating a united front to prevent such tragedies for Nepali students studying overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)