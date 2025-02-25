Left Menu

Tragedy Unites Nations: PM Oli Seeks Justice for Nepali Student Abroad

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli assured support to the family of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student who allegedly died by suicide in India. Authorities from Nepal are working closely to ensure a fair investigation and justice. The incident highlights the need for greater safety measures for Nepali students abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:10 IST
  • Nepal

The untimely death of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in India, has incited deep sorrow and a call to action from Nepal's highest political figures.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, expressing profound grief, has promised extensive government assistance to the bereaved family. Oli emphasized the necessity for a fair investigation and justice for Prakriti, highlighting Nepal's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

Authorities from Nepal have engaged in diplomatic communications, ensuring scrutiny and transparency in the investigation process, demonstrating a united front to prevent such tragedies for Nepali students studying overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

