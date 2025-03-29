Noida Autism School Scandal: Educator Arrested After Assault Video Goes Viral

In Noida's Sector 55, a controversy has erupted after a video allegedly showing a special educator mishandling a 10-year-old autistic boy went viral on social media. The video, accidentally shared on a WhatsApp group, prompted swift action from authorities.

The boy's family, shocked by the footage, lodged a police complaint against several school officials at the Sector 58 police station. Following the complaint, the accused educator was arrested, and the school was sealed for operating without necessary recognition.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Panwar confirmed the incident, noting ongoing investigations. An FIR has been registered under multiple legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, as further legal action is pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)