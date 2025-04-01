Left Menu

Parliament Approves Tribhuvan Sahkari University for Co-operative Sector

The Indian Parliament has approved the establishment of Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Gujarat to create a skilled workforce for cooperative societies. Named after Tribhuvandas Patel, a key figure in India's cooperative movement, this national importance institution will train 8 lakh cooperative professionals annually.

The Indian Parliament has given the green light to the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill 2025, marking a significant step in the development of the cooperative sector. The new university, located in Anand, Gujarat, aims to bridge the gap in qualified manpower for cooperative societies across India.

As the country's first dedicated cooperative university, Tribhuvan Sahkari University honors the legacy of Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a pioneer in the cooperative movement. The institution will be instrumental in training an estimated 17 lakh professionals needed for the sector over the next five years.

Minister of State for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, emphasized the urgent need for such an institution, citing the growth of 8 lakh cooperative societies nationwide. The university will unify existing training institutes, enhance educational offerings, and stand as a beacon for cooperative development under a newly established ministry.

