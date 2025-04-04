Left Menu

West Bengal's Education Crisis: Supreme Court's Verdict Sparks Action

Following the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the appointments of 26,000 education staff from West Bengal's 2016 SSC panel, Education Minister Bratya Basu expressed the state's intention to comply with the directives. The term 'tainted' was notably mentioned in the court's ruling, indicating issues within the recruitment process.

The Supreme Court's recent invalidation of the appointments of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff from the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) in West Bengal has sent shockwaves through the education sector. Education Minister Bratya Basu has assured that the state will adhere to the Supreme Court's directives.

In a briefing held at Bikash Bhavan, the state's education headquarters, Basu noted the court's use of the term 'tainted' in its ruling, highlighting concerns about the integrity of the recruitment process. The SSC chairman will seek further guidance from the court, as the submission was unsatisfactory according to the ruling.

Basu expressed support for the candidates who were deserving but deprived due to the flawed process. Reports suggest that 17,000 of the affected teachers refrained from attending school following the verdict, yet no official confirmation has been received, according to Basu.

