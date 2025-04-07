Punjab's Education Revolution: Transforming Schools, Empowering Futures

The Punjab government is taking significant strides to revitalize the state's education and health sectors, as highlighted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Mann inaugurated the 'Sikhya Kranti'—a 54-day education festival aimed at introducing infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore across 12,000 government schools.

Emphasizing the revamped education system, Mann highlighted that enrolling children in government schools is now a matter of choice rather than compulsion. Schools of Eminence have been established to provide quality education, contributing to the overall holistic development of the state.

Critiquing previous administrations for neglecting quality education, Mann pledged continued efforts in grooming students for competitive excellence. An education revolution is underway, with teachers receiving upgraded training and a school mentorship program involving IAS and IPS officers to mentor rural students, backed by a substantial state budget allocation.

