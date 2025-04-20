Left Menu

Innovating for the Future: Celebrating 50 Years of Maharshi Dayanand University

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya highlighted the importance of innovation for student employment at Maharshi Dayanand University's 50th anniversary. He praised the National Education Policy and the university's achievements, urging swift implementation. The celebration included new facility inaugurations and recognition of alumni success.

During the golden jubilee celebration of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya emphasized the crucial role of innovation in securing future employment for students. He spoke on the importance of new ideas and praised the university for its achievements over the past 50 years.

The Governor, who serves as the university's chancellor, lauded the National Education Policy as a potential game changer and advocated for its rapid implementation. Governor Dattatreya also congratulated the university community on reaching this significant milestone and commended its legacy of excellence inspired by the principles of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati.

The event saw the inauguration of new facilities like a cafeteria and the unveiling of the university's golden jubilee logo and alumni website. Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh highlighted the institution's progress and continuous pursuit of excellence in various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

