National Workshop on MERU Inaugurated in Delhi to Boost NEP 2020 Implementation

In a significant step toward revolutionizing India’s higher education landscape, Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, inaugurated the two-day National Workshop on Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU) at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi. The workshop is being conducted under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), a flagship scheme aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education in state-run institutions.

The event saw the participation of distinguished guests including Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of India; Shri Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education; Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE; Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF); and Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Former Chairman of UGC. Vice Chancellors from over 64 universities and State Project Directors from various states also took part, showcasing the workshop’s national scale and collaborative spirit. The event concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Shri Armstrong Pame, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Empowering the Future: MERU’s Role in Realizing NEP 2020

In his keynote address, Dr. Majumdar emphasized the transformative vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He noted how NEP 2020 seeks to modernize educational institutions, empower the youth, and harmonize India's rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge innovation. He highlighted the government's commitment to fostering international collaboration and research excellence through multidisciplinary institutions.

As part of the MERU initiative, the Ministry of Education is providing ₹100 crore each to 35 selected universities to implement 44 mandatory activities aligned with NEP 2020 goals. This funding aims to transform these institutions into model universities that champion innovation, inclusion, global competitiveness, and sustainability. Dr. Majumdar called upon educational leaders to work in unity to realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where each university becomes a hub for holistic growth and excellence.

Insights from Policy Leaders: Need for Mother-Tongue Education and Collaboration

Addressing the audience, Dr. Vineet Joshi reiterated the role of NEP 2020 in equipping students for the demands of the 21st-century global economy. He stressed the importance of integrating research culture into higher educational institutions and adopting replicable best practices from leading institutions.

Dr. Joshi also underscored the necessity of promoting learning in regional languages to improve educational outcomes. He argued that instruction in the mother tongue not only enhances comprehension but also nurtures a stronger cultural identity among students.

A Deep Dive into NEP Implementation: Twelve Thematic Sessions Unveiled

The workshop will feature twelve comprehensive sessions over the two days, designed to guide universities on strategic implementation of NEP 2020. Key sessions include:

UGC Regulations for NEP Implementation – Analysis of current status, regulatory challenges, and pathways forward.

Clustering and Collaboration for Multidisciplinary Education – Strategies to build inter-university networks and integrated curricula.

Integration of Skilling and Industry Connect – Addressing employability through initiatives like NHEQF and NCrF.

Courses in Emerging Areas and Future of Work – Aligning academic offerings with evolving global employment trends.

Digital Initiatives – Expanding access through platforms like SWAYAM, SATHEE, SWAYAM-Plus, APAAR, and AI-based tools.

Equity and Access – Policies to ensure inclusive higher education across socio-economic strata.

Indian Knowledge System and Language Promotion – Reviving traditional wisdom and promoting Indian languages in academic discourse.

e-Governance via SAMARTH – Leveraging technology for institutional administration.

Research, Innovation, and Internationalization – Encouraging global partnerships and innovation-driven ecosystems.

Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Program – Faculty development and pedagogical excellence.

Quality Assurance in Higher Education – Exploring accreditation frameworks like NAAC, IQAC, and NIRF rankings.

Eminent academics, policymakers, and experts will share insights, offer guidance, and present case studies during these sessions to ensure effective implementation across institutions.

About PM-USHA: Reforming Higher Education Through Targeted Support

The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Ministry of Education, launched to bridge disparities in higher education and enhance quality, equity, and accountability. Through strategic funding and institutional strengthening, PM-USHA aims to empower public universities to become globally competitive while being locally rooted.

This national workshop signifies a crucial step in synchronizing the efforts of central and state governments, universities, and stakeholders to actualize the ambitious goals of NEP 2020. As India prepares for its centenary of independence in 2047, such initiatives will play a pivotal role in shaping an innovative, inclusive, and forward-looking higher education ecosystem.