Revamping Education: Himachal Pradesh's Bold Moves

In a pressing move, Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced the closure of 1,200 schools over the past two and a half years. A substantial number, 450, were shuttered due to zero enrollments, while others merged amidst falling attendance rates.

The government is determined to enhance the educational framework, initiating the regularization of 778 part-time water carriers and sanctioning 15,000 teaching positions, including 3,900 in primary education alone. Moreover, 200 acting principals' roles were solidified, alongside 483 assistant professor hires in higher education.

Amidst these changes, the state boasts remarkable student reading skills, as acknowledged in the 'Annual Status of Education Report' 2025. Himachal Pradesh is being lauded as the nation's leader in school education, showcasing significant progress post the recent governance shift.

