Morocco to Reopen Embassy in Damascus, Strengthens Ties

Morocco is preparing to reopen its embassy in Damascus, ending an 11-year closure. King Mohammed VI made this announcement during an Arab League summit, emphasizing his nation's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The embassy's reopening in Damascus marks a significant shift in Morocco's diplomatic stance towards Syria, from its position since the embassy's closure in 2012.

The decision reflects deeper support for Syria's national sovereignty, and comes at a time when regional partnerships are increasingly being revisited and redefined.

(With inputs from agencies.)