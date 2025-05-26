Liverpool University to Launch Campus in Bengaluru, Bridging UK-India Academic Ties

The University of Liverpool is set to make its academic mark in Bengaluru, India, with a new campus to open in August next year, as announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This significant development follows the University Grants Commission's formal approval, making it the first foreign university in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan noted this as a landmark moment in India's educational partnerships with prestigious universities globally. The Bengaluru campus will initially offer programs in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Biomedical Sciences, and uniquely, Game Design.

The campus promises to foster research and innovation while providing UK-based students with new study-abroad opportunities. Partnerships are also in the works with companies and organizations like AstraZeneca Pharma India and Dream11, promising enriching collaborations for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)