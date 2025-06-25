IIM Udaipur Inaugurates MBA Batch 2025–27 with a Vision for Global Leadership
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur introduced its 2025-27 MBA batch, welcoming a diverse group of 375 students. Notable speakers, including Prof. Ashok Banerjee and Mrs. Girija Subramanian, highlighted the transformative educational opportunities. With a focus on technology, innovation, and sustainability, the program aims to cultivate future leaders.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has rolled out the red carpet for the latest class entering its flagship Two-Year MBA program, marking a transformative educational journey for 375 fresh faces. Among the incoming cohort, 30% are women, enriching the academic landscape with varied perspectives.
At the inaugural ceremony, camaraderie was palpable as speakers like Prof. Ashok Banerjee and esteemed guest Mrs. Girija Subramanian, CMD of The New India Assurance Company Limited, shared insights from broad-ranging careers. Mrs. Subramanian's inspiring speech emphasized the significance of aligning personal ambition with national aspirations.
Reflecting the institute's core values, the revised curriculum invites students to explore the realms of technology, innovation, and sustainability, setting the stage for impactful leadership. As IIM Udaipur climbs global confidence ranks, it positions itself as a crucible for developing managers who can navigate the complexities of today's business world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Huawei's Race for Chip Dominance: Bridging the Gap with Innovation
Global Young Academics Conference Sparks Educational Innovation at IIT Hyderabad
Nvidia and HP Team Up for Future Supercomputing Innovations
Hyland Unveils Hyderabad Hub: Pioneering Content Innovation in Asia Pacific
Kigen Receives Strategic Investment from SBI Group to Expand Global eSIM Innovation