IIM Udaipur Inaugurates MBA Batch 2025–27 with a Vision for Global Leadership

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur introduced its 2025-27 MBA batch, welcoming a diverse group of 375 students. Notable speakers, including Prof. Ashok Banerjee and Mrs. Girija Subramanian, highlighted the transformative educational opportunities. With a focus on technology, innovation, and sustainability, the program aims to cultivate future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:08 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has rolled out the red carpet for the latest class entering its flagship Two-Year MBA program, marking a transformative educational journey for 375 fresh faces. Among the incoming cohort, 30% are women, enriching the academic landscape with varied perspectives.

At the inaugural ceremony, camaraderie was palpable as speakers like Prof. Ashok Banerjee and esteemed guest Mrs. Girija Subramanian, CMD of The New India Assurance Company Limited, shared insights from broad-ranging careers. Mrs. Subramanian's inspiring speech emphasized the significance of aligning personal ambition with national aspirations.

Reflecting the institute's core values, the revised curriculum invites students to explore the realms of technology, innovation, and sustainability, setting the stage for impactful leadership. As IIM Udaipur climbs global confidence ranks, it positions itself as a crucible for developing managers who can navigate the complexities of today's business world.

