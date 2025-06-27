Left Menu

Shambhavi Jayaswaal: A Stellar Academic Achiever from Jharkhand

Shambhavi Jayaswaal from Jharkhand topped the Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations with 100% marks. She was felicitated by Education Minister Ramdas Soren, receiving a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Shambhavi, aspiring to study computer science at IIT-Bombay, thanked her support system for her success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:42 IST
Jharkhand student Shambhavi Jayaswaal has topped the nationwide Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations, achieving an aggregate score of 100 percent.

In recognition of her outstanding performance, she was honored by the state's Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who presented her with a cheque for Rs 1 lakh.

This felicitation is part of a broader state initiative led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to commend excellence in education and health. Shambhavi, who is the daughter of doctors, has expressed her ambition to pursue computer science engineering at IIT-Bombay.

