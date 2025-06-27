Shambhavi Jayaswaal: A Stellar Academic Achiever from Jharkhand
Shambhavi Jayaswaal from Jharkhand topped the Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations with 100% marks. She was felicitated by Education Minister Ramdas Soren, receiving a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Shambhavi, aspiring to study computer science at IIT-Bombay, thanked her support system for her success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand student Shambhavi Jayaswaal has topped the nationwide Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations, achieving an aggregate score of 100 percent.
In recognition of her outstanding performance, she was honored by the state's Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who presented her with a cheque for Rs 1 lakh.
This felicitation is part of a broader state initiative led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to commend excellence in education and health. Shambhavi, who is the daughter of doctors, has expressed her ambition to pursue computer science engineering at IIT-Bombay.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Lebanese Economy Minister Charged with Financial Crimes
Telangana Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Take Charge
Shocking Crime in Meghalaya: Minister Labels Murder 'Organized and Pre-Planned'
Minister Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Congress Amidst Rising Economic Prosperity
Oman's foreign minister says there will be a sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the US on Sunday in Oman, reports AP.