Massive Turnout for UPPSC Exam Amid Tight Security

The UPPSC exam commenced on Sunday across 2,382 centers in Uttar Pradesh. Designed for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer posts, over 10.76 lakh candidates are participating. District magistrates are overseeing arrangements, with police and Special Task Force ensuring a smooth operation across all 75 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:19 IST
Security was tight as the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam began on Sunday across more than 2,300 centers in the state, officials reported. The exam is for candidates vying for the roles of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer.

This major examination sees participation from over 10.76 lakh candidates, taking place in a single, three-hour shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., spanning all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. To accommodate this, a total of 2,382 centers have been set up.

District magistrates have been authorized as nodal officers to supervise all proceedings and make prompt decisions as needed. The Special Task Force and police have been instructed to maintain order and security during the examination. Notably, in Lucknow, where more than 125 centers are located, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh inspected various centers in the Eastern Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

