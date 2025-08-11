Left Menu

Launching Dreams: Jharkhand Girls Explore ISRO

A group of 28 female students from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district visited ISRO's Satish Dhawan Centre, gaining insights into space science. The educational tour, organized by the district administration, provided them with firsthand experience of satellite launches and exposure to advanced technologies, shaping their dreams and aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 28 students from government schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district embarked on an enriching tour of ISRO's Satish Dhawan Satellite Centre in Shriharikota.

The educational trip was part of an academic initiative following the students' selection through the science olympiad. It aimed to inspire and educate the young minds.

The students, filled with gratitude towards the state administration, explored satellite launches and cutting-edge technology, hoping to kindle new aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

