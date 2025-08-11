Launching Dreams: Jharkhand Girls Explore ISRO

A group of 28 students from government schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district embarked on an enriching tour of ISRO's Satish Dhawan Satellite Centre in Shriharikota.

The educational trip was part of an academic initiative following the students' selection through the science olympiad. It aimed to inspire and educate the young minds.

The students, filled with gratitude towards the state administration, explored satellite launches and cutting-edge technology, hoping to kindle new aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)