SSC Implements New Scribe Policy for PwBD Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a new policy to provide scribes for eligible candidates with benchmark disabilities in various recruitment exams, according to an official statement.

This decision complies with the comprehensive guidelines issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on August 1, 2025.

As per the guidelines, candidates are encouraged to use technology for taking exams independently. However, should a scribe be necessary, they will be provided by the examining body, ensuring the scribe's qualifications meet the defined standards.

