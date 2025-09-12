Left Menu

Escalating Threats Prompt Lockdowns at U.S. HBCUs

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. went into lockdown following threats. Institutions like Alabama State University and Hampton University took stern measures, canceling classes and tightening security. The threats were later deemed non-immediate, but concerns over domestic extremism persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 01:05 IST
Escalating Threats Prompt Lockdowns at U.S. HBCUs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. experienced lockdowns on Thursday due to threats, prompting quick responses from authorities.

Institutions such as Alabama State University and Hampton University canceled classes and enhanced security measures. Though the reported threats were eventually deemed non-immediate, no injuries were reported during the incidents.

HBCUs have faced threats before, highlighting ongoing concerns about domestic extremism. Authorities and rights advocates strongly condemned the recent threats, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Legal Push Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Trump's Legal Push Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook

 United States
2
Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

 Global
3
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
4
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025