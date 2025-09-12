Escalating Threats Prompt Lockdowns at U.S. HBCUs

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. experienced lockdowns on Thursday due to threats, prompting quick responses from authorities.

Institutions such as Alabama State University and Hampton University canceled classes and enhanced security measures. Though the reported threats were eventually deemed non-immediate, no injuries were reported during the incidents.

HBCUs have faced threats before, highlighting ongoing concerns about domestic extremism. Authorities and rights advocates strongly condemned the recent threats, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)