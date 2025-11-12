YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Medical College Privatization

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) initiated statewide protests on Wednesday. They oppose the Andhra Pradesh government's alleged plan to privatize government medical colleges.

Rallies were reported in all 175 Assembly constituencies, where participants joined a one-crore signature campaign. The opposition seeks to overturn the government's alleged privatization decision.

YSRCP, led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, claims this plan jeopardizes affordable medical education and healthcare access, especially for underprivileged students, due to reliance on a Public-Private Partnership model.