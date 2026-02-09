Left Menu

Empowering Minds: Modi's Guidance on Technology and Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of using technology wisely, urging students not to become enslaved by it. He encouraged students to leverage emerging technologies for self-improvement while maintaining discipline and adopting positive habits. Modi highlighted effective communication as a key leadership trait and urged stress-free exam preparation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, urged students to harness technology without falling victim to its distractions. Addressing students from various cities, Modi highlighted the need for self-discipline, particularly when it comes to excessive mobile usage.

The Prime Minister encouraged students to embrace emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, not as masters, but as tools for enhancing skills and potential. Moreover, he stressed that good preparation and adequate rest are essential for exam success.

Modi also emphasized the importance of effective communication in leadership, advising students to take initiatives and convey thoughts clearly. The ninth edition of his Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative saw record-breaking participation, reflecting its growing impact on India's educational dialogue.

