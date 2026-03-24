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China's New Take on Spring Break: Romance Over Homework

A Chinese university encourages students to embrace romance during spring break as part of a national strategy to promote marriage and domestic consumption. The initiative aligns with China's broader plan to introduce more holidays, enhance travel, and address declining birth rates. Authorities aim for a family-friendly society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:27 IST
China's New Take on Spring Break: Romance Over Homework
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As China grapples with declining birth rates and economic challenges, an unconventional directive has emerged from academia. A Chinese university is encouraging students to put down their books and embrace romance during their spring break, reflecting a national push to balance rigorous academia with social engagement.

Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Aviation announced via WeChat that the theme for the spring holidays, slated for April 1 to 6, is "See the flowers and enjoy romance." This mirrors broader governmental efforts to introduce spring and autumn holidays alongside traditional breaks, fostering opportunities for travel and leisure.

Beijing's focus extends to promoting child-friendly cities and enhancing public services. Experts underline the economic and social benefits of larger families, with figures like Trip.com co-founder James Liang advocating for increased educational and financial support. This initiative is part of China's larger strategy to reverse demographic challenges and stimulate domestic consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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