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Punjabi University Boosts Budget for Language and Infrastructure Development

Punjabi University has increased its budget for promoting the Punjabi language and infrastructure improvements. With a financial plan of Rs 20 crore for language promotion, the university aims to enhance teaching and research while prioritizing new hostel construction and better sports facilities. The administration seeks additional government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:10 IST
Punjabi University Boosts Budget for Language and Infrastructure Development
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi University has announced an increase in its budget for the promotion and development of the Punjabi language, raising the allocation from Rs 16 crore to Rs 20 crore for the upcoming financial year. This decision was finalized during a Finance Committee meeting that also approved a deficit budget of Rs 125 crore for the 2026-27 academic year.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr Jagdeep Singh, revealed that the university anticipates an income of Rs 631 crore against an expected expenditure of Rs 756 crore. Nearly half of the budget is designated for teaching, research, educational reforms, and promoting the Punjabi language. A new 'Vice-Chancellor Conference Series' initiative will receive Rs 75 lakh to foster teaching and research improvement across departments.

The university has set aside Rs 15 lakh for faculty travel grants and Rs 3 crore for infrastructure maintenance and security enhancements, including 'Zero Waste' initiatives and CCTV installation. Additionally, Rs 2 crore is allocated to sports development. The administration is focused on clearing outstanding liabilities and constructing new hostels for OBC students. The vice-chancellor has appealed to the Punjab government for increased financial support.

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