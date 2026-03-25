Infrastructure Boom: Analyzing the Surge in Project Costs

In a recent government report for February 2026, infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 150 crore each have shown a cumulative cost overrun totaling Rs 5.66 lakh crore. This 'Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects' unveiled the revised cost of all 1,948 projects under the Ministry's oversight, rising from their original cost of Rs 36,32,088 crore to a staggering Rs 41,98,684 crore.

India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation confirms that these ongoing projects are dispersed across 17 central ministries and departments, with significant advancements observed. The Transport and Logistics sector remains a priority, with 1,421 projects valued at Rs 22.96 lakh crore, elucidating the focus on connectivity-driven growth.

Among noteworthy commissions are the 'Trivandrum - Kanyakumari' railway project and Petro Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (PRFCC) Unit at Mumbai Refinery. These developments signal steady advancement in national infrastructure despite challenges in balancing physical and financial progress measurements.

(With inputs from agencies.)