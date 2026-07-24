Trinidad Businessman and Wife Released Amid High-Profile Legal Battle

Dominic Hadeed, a prominent businessman in Trinidad and Tobago, along with his wife, Genevieve, has been released from prison. Their detention, lasting nearly a month without formal charges, was linked to accusations of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other high-profile officials.

The Hadeeds denied the allegations, asserting in court documents that their arrest was politically motivated. The release followed Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander's acceptance of a tribunal's recommendation, deeming further detention not in the public interest.

Their legal battle captured national attention, emphasizing concerns over civil liberties during a state of emergency aimed at curbing organized crime. Despite challenges to continue their detention, the British Privy Council declined urgent government appeals, allowing the couple to return to their family and business activities.