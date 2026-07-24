Trinidad Businessman and Wife Released Amid High-Profile Legal Battle

Dominic and Genevieve Hadeed were released from prison after being detained for alleged involvement in a plot against Trinidad's Prime Minister. Despite their denial and claims of political motivation, their release followed a tribunal's advice. The case stirred national debate on human rights under emergency powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 04:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 04:03 IST
Trinidad Businessman and Wife Released Amid High-Profile Legal Battle
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Dominic Hadeed, a prominent businessman in Trinidad and Tobago, along with his wife, Genevieve, has been released from prison. Their detention, lasting nearly a month without formal charges, was linked to accusations of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other high-profile officials.

The Hadeeds denied the allegations, asserting in court documents that their arrest was politically motivated. The release followed Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander's acceptance of a tribunal's recommendation, deeming further detention not in the public interest.

Their legal battle captured national attention, emphasizing concerns over civil liberties during a state of emergency aimed at curbing organized crime. Despite challenges to continue their detention, the British Privy Council declined urgent government appeals, allowing the couple to return to their family and business activities.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026