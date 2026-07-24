South Asian Titans Set to Clash at 2026 Asian Games Cricket

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have secured their spots in the men's cricket knockout stage for the 2026 Asian Games, as announced on Thursday.

The 10-team men's tournament starts on September 24 in Nagoya. Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, and Oman will compete in the preliminary rounds to secure the remaining quarter-final berths.

In the women's competition, eight teams will commence directly from the quarter-final stage from September 17 to 22. Both tournaments will use the Twenty20 format, with India as the defending champions hoping to replicate their 2022 success.