The 'Cockroach Janta Party' Uprising: Unmasking India's Youth Protest
Abhijeet Dipke's viral post on social media has burgeoned into the Cockroach Janta Party, one of India's largest protests against the government. Fuelled by issues such as unemployment and exam leaks, the movement has mobilized thousands, challenging the status quo and demanding greater accountability.
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- India
In a twist of fate, a six-word social media post by Abhijeet Dipke has erupted into a massive protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Dubbed the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), the movement originated from a viral post that resonated with millions of India's frustrated youth grappling with issues like unemployment and examination paper leaks.
Born out of a witty response to a controversial comment by a Supreme Court judge, the CJP has become a symbol of resistance. In the past few days, tens of thousands have gathered in New Delhi, calling for the resignation of India's Education Minister over a significant exam leak scandal affecting millions of students and linked to a number of suicides.
Dipke, the face of the movement, has returned from the U.S. to spearhead protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, despite personal risks. His Dalit identity and social media expertise have cemented his status as a recognizable leader, drawing both admiration and criticism as he urges peaceful protest for change.
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