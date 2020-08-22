Left Menu
Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of adorable Lego Ganpati made by Taimur

As the country welcomes Lord Ganesha on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted an adorable picture featuring little munchkin offering prayers to a beautiful idol made of Lego bricks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:29 IST
Taimur Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the country welcomes Lord Ganesha on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted an adorable picture featuring little munchkin offering prayers to a beautiful idol made of Lego bricks. "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us..." wrote the 'Good Newwz' actor as she posted a lovable picture of Taimur offering prayers to the Lego-made idol.

In the pictures, the tiny tot is seen folding hands as he sits and offers prayers to the small temple created by Tim-Tim. The pictures showcase a small altar with the Lego deities sitting aside and praying to the idol. Praying for peace, and everyone's health and safety, Kareena extended greetings on the festival. She noted, " Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 66,000 netizens liked the post, while celebrity followers chimed in the comments section. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left red heart emojis in awe of the cute picture.

Meanwhile, Kareena's girl gang member and BFF Amrita Arora left a red heart emoji in the captions. The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, begins on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

