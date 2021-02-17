Left Menu

Warner Bros' 'Tom and Jerry' set to release in four languages

The much-awaited film 'Tom and Jerry' is slated to release in four languages on February 19 in India.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:12 IST
Warner Bros' 'Tom and Jerry' set to release in four languages
'Tom and Jerry' poster (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited film 'Tom and Jerry' is slated to release in four languages on February 19 in India. Warner Bros. shared the news on Twitter along with a teaser clip from the movie. They noted that the forthcoming film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"You could say Jerry The Mouse is quite multitalented! #TomandJerryMovie releasing in cinemas on February 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu," the tweet read. The much-anticipated film 'Tom and Jerry' diverges from tradition with live actors and a real-world setting.

As per an earlier report by Variety, the film sees Chloe Grace Moretz starring as an event planner hired by a hotel to organise a wedding function, but she is also expected to get rid of a mouse - Jerry - from his recent residence which is within the building's walls. The new film has been written by Kevin Costello and is based on Joseph Barbera and William Hanna's classic 'Tom and Jerry.'

The film revives the decades-old rivalry as Tom is enlisted to help remove Jerry from the premises before the date of the wedding arrives, reported Variety. 'Tom and Jerry,' film become the latest of the 'Tom and Jerry,' projects with the first shots dating back to 1940. There are 164 animated shorts, several TV series, and many movies to the 'Tom and Jerry' name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orissa HC asks state to consider premature release of lifer

The Orissa High Courton Wednesday suggested that the state government consider thepremature release of a lifer, who has served 17 years inprison for murdering his brother.A division bench of Justices S K Mishra and SavitriRatho allowed the ...

Mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar as UN warns of crackdown

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmars biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a UN human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning...

Stop vaccine nationalism, encourage internationalism: India at UNSC meeting on COVID-19

India, which has shipped Made In India COVID-19 vaccines to 25 countries, on Wednesday appealed the international community to stop vaccine nationalism and actively encourage internationalism, underlining that hoarding superfluous doses wil...

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021