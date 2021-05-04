Left Menu

Singer Arlo Parks emerges from lockdown fame for 'momentous' Brits show

Some 4,000 people, of which 2,500 will be key workers, will attend the event, part of the UK government's Events Research Programme looking at whether major events can take place in closed environments without social distancing. "I haven't even played a headline show in London before," Parks said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:31 IST
Singer Arlo Parks emerges from lockdown fame for 'momentous' Brits show

British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year - even if it was from home due to lockdown. So when the 20-year-old finally performs live for her fans and meets them in person, it might feel a little surreal.

"It's definitely going to take some adjusting to because most of the fans that I have gained have been under (lockdown) where everything is very much happening across the internet and not having that in-person connection," Parks told Reuters. "But that's honestly the thing that I've been looking forward to most, being by the merch(andise) table after a gig and just chatting to all these people who have really allowed my songs into their lives in a big way."

Parks, whose real name is Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, released her debut album "Collapsed in Sunbeams" to critical acclaim in January. She wrote it in a rented a flat last year, looking to her teenage journals, poetry books and films for inspiration.

"The thing that inspired me most honestly was trying to create this time capsule of my teenage years and just talking about the things that shaped me," she said. The record has been nominated in the album category at next week's BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, where Parks is also a contender for female solo artist and breakthrough artist.

The "Black Dog" singer will also perform at the May 11 ceremony at London's O2 arena, which organisers say will be the first major indoor music event with a live audience as Britain emerges from lockdown. Some 4,000 people, of which 2,500 will be key workers, will attend the event, part of the UK government's Events Research Programme looking at whether major events can take place in closed environments without social distancing.

"I haven't even played a headline show in London before," Parks said. "So to be playing at the O2 in front of the biggest crowd that I've ever been in front of, and of course, having those keyworkers ... being celebrated alongside the musicians in a way, I think it's going to be a really momentous occasion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker HC praises govt's decision to bring down RT-PCR rates to Rs 500

Kochi, May 4 PTI The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appreciated the recent decision of the state government to reducethecost of RT-PCR COVID-19 test from Rs 1,700 to Rs500.However, thecourt wanted the government to explain their authority in ...

DCC Animal Hospital launches telehealth service for pets, for continuous medical support amidst pandemic

NEW DELHI, May 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- DCC Dogs Cats Companions Animal Hospital, a multi-speciality pet healthcare facility in Gurugram and Delhi, promoted by Japan-based company Aalda, has launched a telehealth service, that allows pet pare...

South Africa's ANC reaffirms that members charged with corruption must vacate posts

A top committee of South Africas governing African National Congress ANC reaffirmed that members charged with corruption or other serious crimes must vacate their posts within 30 days or face suspension, the party said on Tuesday.The ANC ad...

Rahul slams Centre over central vista project, says money can be used to vaccinate 45 crore citizens

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted BJP-led government over its going ahead with central vista project even as the country has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19, saying that the amount could be used for fully vaccinating 45 cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021