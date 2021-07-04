Entertainment News Roundup: Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce
Indian superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, the director, and producer Kiran Rao, said on Saturday they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. The couple plan to raise their son Azad together as well as continue to collaborate on films, their co-owned nonprofit Paani Foundation, and other projects, they said in a joint statement.
