Singapore Minister sees strong and growing relationship with India; launches Indian art exhibition

Singapore's Transport Minister S Iswaran has praised the strong bilateral relationship between India and the city-state, especially the strong and growing presence of businesses from each other's countries.

“The relationship between India and Singapore is like a tapestry that has many threads and we have strong ties between our countries,” Iswaran said at the opening of an art Indian exhibition on Wednesday night.

The minister also applauded the people-to-people ties over many generations between the two countries, noting a series of events being hosted here celebrating 75 years of Indian independence.

He lauded the strong relationship between the two countries, including the strong and growing presence of businesses from each other's countries.

There are about 9,000 Indian origin businesses in Singapore and about a million Indian people in the city state’s over 5 million population of local and expat communities.

On display during the exhibition were a wide range of arts including some that have captured the country’s changing social landscape over the past 75 years.

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran was also present on the occasion and said the art exhibition is part of the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, and represented in a series of events titled ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“This exquisite exhibition provides a glimpse of the range and evolution of Indian art forms over the years, all the way from the ancient to the medieval, the modern, the contemporary and now, the digital (NFTs),” he said.

The envoy elaborated on the history of paintings in India.

