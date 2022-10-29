Left Menu

Bengal govt's Lakshmir Bhandar bags the SKOCH Award

West Bengal has bagged the prestigious SKOCH award in the women and child development category for its popular Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.The recognition is for both her government and for the nearly two crore women of the state who have been empowered by the scheme, Banerjee said.Empowerment of women is on priority list of the government, she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:37 IST
West Bengal has bagged the prestigious SKOCH award in the women and child development category for its popular 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

The recognition is for both her government and for the nearly two crore women of the state who have been empowered by the scheme, Banerjee said.

Empowerment of women is on priority list of the government, she said. “I am proud to announce that GoWB’s welfare scheme Lakshmir Bhandar has received the Skoch Award in the Women and Child Development category,” Banerjee tweeted.

“Women empowerment has always been a priority for us. It’s a recognition not only for the government but also the 1.8 crore empowered women of West Bengal,” she added. The West Bengal government had launched the scheme in August 2021 to provide financial support to a woman head of a family and is in the age group of 25-60 years. Under the scheme Rs 500 per month is being given in respect of general caste category and around Rs 1,000 per month for those in the SC and ST categories.

The state government incurs an expenditure of around Rs 11,000 crore annually to fund the scheme, sources in the government said.

Instituted in 2003, the SKOCH Award is given to best of governance, inclusive growth, excellence in technology and applications, change management, corporate leadership, corporate governance, citizen services delivery, capacity building and empowerment among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

