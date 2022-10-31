Left Menu

Anupam Kher pens sweet birthday wish for his son Sikandar Kher

On the occasion of Sikandar Kher birthday, his father Anupam Kher dropped throwback pictures on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 08:32 IST
Anupam Kher pens sweet birthday wish for his son Sikandar Kher
Anupam Kher (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished his son Sikandar Kher with a sweet birthday note. Taking to his Instagram, the 'Uunchai' actor dropped a string of pictures along with a caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWWazdszyS/ Anupam shared a cute picture of Sikander from his childhood.

The next picture features the mother-son duo Kirron Kher and the birthday boy. Another image of 'Sooryavanshi' actor portraits.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always!" Sikander is Kirron Kher's son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years.

Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year. Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja.

Apart from these, Anupam will also be seen in 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'. Being directed by Ashok G, 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' also stars Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun. Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022