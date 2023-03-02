Blackberrys FitForTheBigDay Campaign for Wedding Celebrations Is Out

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Blackberrys is an Indian premium menswear brand born out of a simple and noble idea to transform the fashion desires and needs of Indian men. The brand has been partnering with men in their success story since 1991, enabling them to look immaculately sharp and stylish. Blackberrys exists in a man's world to be his partner-in-success. Known for its high quality and stylish clothing, the brand has redefined wardrobe choices for men and catering to all Indian body types through its impeccable fit & innovation. The brand's website, www.blackberrys.com is the digital face of the premium menswear brand and is now delivering to all major cities in the country with best-in-class service. Their online portal is the go-to place to explore new launches and inspiring lookbooks.

To raise the bar higher, the well-known and trusted menswear brand, Blackberrys launched its most awaited Fit for the Big Day campaign, in celebration of their newest wedding collection. The core idea behind this campaign is to capture the perfect fit for every ritual of a wedding function like pre-wedding celebrations, haldi, engagement, reception, etc., and make it one of the most memorable days. One can explore curated looks for different functions and can shop from the comfort of their homes via brand's exclusive website.

The brand believes in setting new standards of style and it is evident in their latest Wedding Collection, which is a perfect union of fit and celebrations.

The latest wedding collection has been designed with the highest quality fabric Bandhgala and blazer for groom and anyone else who wants to look their best during the wedding season. After all, the groom is not the only one eagerly looking forward to dressing sharp on the BIG DAY.

The latest Blackberrys Wedding Collection is designed while keeping these once-in-a-lifetime events in mind, providing customers with a classic premium look that unlocks the confidence within them. It has a wide range of options from ethnic wedding suits for men to western party wear shirts available in many styles and colors to help them to dress #FitForTheBigDay! The exclusive wedding collection can be accessed at the click of a button right here.

About Blackberrys In 1991, around 32 years ago, Nitin Mohan and Nikhil Mohan started a company named Mohan Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd. in the by-lanes of Chandni Chowk that has grown into the reputable male clothing brand Blackberrys in just 20 years. Currently, the brand has a presence across 1250 retail outlets comprising 300+ exclusive stores, large format, and multi-brand stores in more than 350+ cities in India. Along with this, the brand also has a nation-wide digital presence through its flagship website, giving access to discerning Indian men to shop Blackberrys range of eclectic menswear. The Brand also launched it is first-ever stores in Nepal earlier this year.

With its deep understanding of modern Indian Men, the brand promises to help customers write their unique success stories while cloaked in confidence. Even the brand symbol 'Blackberrys Firebird' is inspired by the eternal renewal and reinvention of the phoenix and reflects the brand positioning 'Burning Drive'.

From the past 30 years Blackberrys has been a trusted name and Fit for the Big Day campaign is designed to uphold that reputation reflecting Blackberrys' unique understanding of human body types that comes with years of experience in creating sharp-fitting apparel. The campaign is all set to address that burning drive of the new age man to redefine their fashion statement and express themselves with confidence.

From two-piece and three-piece suits to bandhgalas and jackets, shop the elegant wedding collection with seasonal hues & impeccable fit right from www.blackberrys.com. Additionally, if someone lives in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, or Thane and wants to find the perfect fit for any upcoming celebrations, they can 'Book An Appointment' at one of the Blackberrys stores near them and get additional benefits like priority alterations, free delivery and special walk-in voucher worth Rs 1000. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: FitForTheBigDay - Premium Men's Wedding Collection for the Big Day

