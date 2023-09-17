Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2023 08:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 08:55 IST
Naveen Patnaik's elder sister Gita Mehta dies at 80
Eminent author and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's elder sister Gita Mehta died at her Delhi residence due to old age ailments.

Mehta died on Saturday. She was 80 and is survived by her son. Her publisher husband Sonny Mehta had predeceased her.

An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she studied in India and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

She has penned books including 'Karma Cola', 'Snake and Ladders', 'A River Sutra', 'Raj' and 'The Eternal Ganesha'.

Mehta, sources said, was very close to her younger brother Naveen Patnaik.

During her earlier visit to Bhubaneswar, she had told reporters that ''people of Odisha are fortunate enough to have a CM like Naveen Patnaik''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death, with a post on X: ''I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as filmmaking. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'' Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled her death.

He wrote on X: ''Saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished English author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends.'' Many Odisha ministers and eminent persons expressed their condolences over Mehta's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

