Tragic End for Beloved Dasara Elephant Ashwatthama

Ashwatthama, a beloved elephant of the Dasara festival, died due to alleged electrocution. The 38-year-old elephant came in contact with solar fencing during rainfall. After a post-mortem, Ashwatthama was cremated. Both the Forest Minister and Chief Minister expressed their condolences and promised an inquiry.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:42 IST
In a tragic incident, Ashwatthama, a renowned participant in the Dasara festival, died early Tuesday allegedly due to electrocution, officials reported.

Sources revealed that the 38-year-old elephant came into contact with solar fencing amid rainfall at the Bhimanakatte elephant camp, located within the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk. A post-mortem was conducted, after which Ashwatthama was cremated in the presence of senior officials and veterinarians.

Rescued from Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district in 2017, Ashwatthama had been a highlight of the Dasara Jumbo Savari procession at Mysore Palace in 2021 and 2022 during the pandemic. Condoling the loss, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that an inquiry into the cause of death has been initiated. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed his deep sorrow, calling Ashwatthama's passing 'painful' and highlighting his significant contribution to the Mysuru Dasara festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

