Antony Starr Discusses Homelander's Redemption in 'The Boys'
Actor Antony Starr delves into the complexity of his character, Homelander, in the popular series 'The Boys.' He discusses the working relationship with creator Eric Kripke and the multifaceted nature of the character. Starr also explores the potential for Homelander's redemption, albeit skeptically.
In an insightful conversation, actor Antony Starr discusses the complex nature of his character, Homelander, from the hit series 'The Boys.' Starr reveals his close collaboration with the show's creator, Eric Kripke, in shaping this multi-dimensional, often malevolent character.
Starr contemplates Homelander's potential redemption, comparing it to the improbability of the killer shark from 'Jaws' becoming vegan. 'In truth, I'm not sure,' Starr admits, although he adds a dash of optimism to the sentiment.
The show's co-star, Chace Crawford, also weighs in, emphasizing the show's exploration of moral gray areas. According to Crawford, these nuances and the depth of the characters' flaws are what make 'The Boys' compelling for an international audience eagerly awaiting its fourth season.
