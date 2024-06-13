Left Menu

Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Kerala, Tamil Nadu Families Mourn Loss

The tragic fire in Kuwait claimed the lives of 45 Indians, mostly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Grief-stricken families identified their loved ones, sharing heart-breaking stories. The Kerala government has announced financial aid and sent officials to facilitate the repatriation of remains and support the injured.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:15 IST
The recent Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 45 Indians has left Kerala and Tamil Nadu in deep mourning. Among the victims, 23 hailed from Kerala and seven from Tamil Nadu.

The Kerala government released the official list of deceased on Thursday, confirming three victims from Andhra Pradesh and one from Karnataka.

Heart-wrenching stories have emerged, including a father identifying his son's remains by a tattoo and a man who died before he could gift his daughter a phone for her exam results.

