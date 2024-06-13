Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Kerala, Tamil Nadu Families Mourn Loss

The recent Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 45 Indians has left Kerala and Tamil Nadu in deep mourning. Among the victims, 23 hailed from Kerala and seven from Tamil Nadu.

The Kerala government released the official list of deceased on Thursday, confirming three victims from Andhra Pradesh and one from Karnataka.

Heart-wrenching stories have emerged, including a father identifying his son's remains by a tattoo and a man who died before he could gift his daughter a phone for her exam results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)