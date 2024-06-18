Left Menu

French Cinema Icon Anouk Aimee Passes Away at 92

French actress Anouk Aimee, celebrated for her role in 'A Man and a Woman,' has died at the age of 92. Her daughter announced the news on Instagram. Aimee’s career spanned eight decades and included collaborations with directors like Fellini and Bertolucci.

  • France

Legendary French actress Anouk Aimee, known for her award-winning performance in "A Man and a Woman" directed by Claude Lelouch, has passed away at 92, her agent confirmed on Tuesday. Her daughter Manuela Papatakis broke the news on Instagram, expressing deep sadness over her mother's passing.

Aimee, who spent her final moments surrounded by loved ones, enjoyed a storied career that spanned eight decades. Born in Paris to actor parents, she worked with renowned directors like Federico Fellini, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Robert Altman.

Aimee's breakthrough came with her Golden Globe-winning role in "A Man and a Woman," which also earned her an Oscar nomination. The film won two Oscars for best foreign language film and best screenplay by Lelouch. Her legacy includes a reunion with co-star Jean-Louis Trintignant in 2019 under Lelouch's direction.

