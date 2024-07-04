Ukraine in Bloom: Resilience and Hope Amid War

Amidst the devastation wrought by Russia's invasion, flowers in Ukraine have taken on potent symbols of resistance, hope, and cultural pride.

Under the shadow of conflict, citizens like Oleksander Tryfonov cling to small acts of beauty, as evident in his purchase of red roses to welcome his family back from Poland.

Despite the hardships, Ukrainians still strive to connect with their heritage, adorning cities with blooms from the countryside, reaffirming their identity and resilience in the face of adversity.

